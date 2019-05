- The Montgomery County District Attorney's office has confirmed that a grand jury wrapped up at 5:00 p.m.

Conroe priest Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was indicted on two counts of indecency with a child. Two other charges are still pending.

Next court date is set for May 13 at 1:30 p.m.

La Rosa-Lopez was arrested and charged with four counts of indecency with a child in late 2018.

The Catholic Church has been under fire for years with accusations of covering up sexual abuse.

This is a developing story.