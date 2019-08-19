U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on the father who police say let his 12-year-old daughter get behind the wheel, leading to a deadly crash in southwest Houston.

A hold was placed on Tomas Mejia Tol on August 16 for an immigration violation, court documents state.

According to ICE , "Detainers are placed on aliens arrested on criminal charges for whom ICE possesses probable cause to believe that they are removable from the United States." A detainer requests that a law enforcement agency notify ICE before a person is released from criminal custody and then briefly maintain custody to allow DHS to assume custody for removal purposes.