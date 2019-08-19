A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Sunday against Pearland ISD, a school discipline clerk, head principal at Berry Miller Junior High Tony Barcelona, and teacher Jeanette Peterson after Peterson used a Sharpie to draw on a student’s head at the end of last school year.
Peterson allegedly told Juelz Trice, a seventh-grade student, that the design in his haircut violated Pearland ISD’s dress code policy. Juelz was not given a choice to avoid the punishment. It was either have his hair colored in, or go to In School Suspension.
"You give a 13-year-old the option of basically being humiliated, embarrassed, or going to ISS, that is a hard choice to make without calling your parents, or letting them know what's going on," his mother, Angela Washington said.