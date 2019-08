- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tomorrow is announcing a gun violence prevention summit and roundtable, to be held before she returns to Washington in September, and the conclusion of the Congressional District Work Period.

“Last month, I introduced a trio of bills designed to stem gun violence. This work included a bill to introduce a system of licensing and registering firearms; a bill controlling ammunition; and, a bill mandating storage requirements for firearms," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "In the coming days, I also intend to introduce further legislation, aimed at reducing the incidences of mass shootings in our nation.”

After the most recent situation in Philadelphia was diffused, the Mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kenney, observed: “[o]ur officers deserve to be protected and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. It’s disgusting and we have to do something about it.”

