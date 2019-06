- To mark Father’s Day, a group caled Smart Scholars Foundation paid tribute to Maleah Davis by recognizing community activists Tim Miller and Quanell X for their roles in helping bring her body back to Texas.

"I don’t need recognition for that. If you want to know the truth, I don’t need any awards," Miller said. "The biggest award and reward for me was to be able to carefully help pack her in that container, put her in the airplane right beside us and I will remember forever the second the airplane touched down, saying, 'Baby you’re back home.'"

Quanell X was not at the tribute, but his daughters accepted a group’s award.

Groups are also continuing to gather and pray in front of the apartment where Maleah Davis lived in southwest Houston.