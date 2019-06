- Still no sign of missing Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed who went missing Friday afternoon after he fell off of his boat and into Galveston Bay.

As the search for him continues, a community rally for the chief was held in League City. A few hundred people came together at Veterans Memorial Stadium hoping and praying that Chief Chris Reed will be found alive.

"Father in Heaven this community gathers here tonight to join our faith in prayer for our most precious servant Chris Reed. We ask he’s found safely,” Kristi Wyatt said as she led the crowd in prayer.

If community support could lead to the Kemah Police Chief's safe return, he would be home now but even with so many residents coming together and wanting more than anything for Chief Reed to be found, that unfortunately won’t make it so.

"I just feel like all the air has been sucked out of me. I’m just devastated,” says Reed’s friend Dee Scott.

Reed’s wife Jana says she and her husband were on their boat a mile and a half North of the Texas City Dike Friday just before 4:00 p.m. when they were caught in the wake of a larger vessel and she says the Chief lost his balance and fell overboard.

"Jana and the Reed family ask that just as you showered them with strength and love you will also extend your faith and your hope as the search for Chris continues. They ask for you to unite in prayer during this time of uncertainty,” a family spokesperson told the crowd gathered at the stadium.

The U.S. Coast Guard and a dozen total agencies have been searching for the Kemah Police Chief by boat and in the air and still no luck.

"We’ve all prayed for a miracle. We know sometimes God just does not allow miracles. We just want, my prayer is that the family will gain strength from all of us being here,” Scott adds.

Chief Reed is also on the Clear Creek ISD School Board. He’s a former league city police officer and City Manager there and also worked for a time in Nassau Bay.

"He’s lived in the Bay Area a long time. He’s been a member of law enforcement here for over 30 years,” explains Kemah Administrator Wendy Ellis.

Friends say Reed survived being shot in the line of duty and now they pray he will cheat death once more.

"That’s the reason we’re not giving up yet. We know he’s shrewd and he’s clever and he’s brave,” says Scott.

In addition to his wife Jana, Chief Reed has a son Chase and two daughters Logan and Alexis. The search for him stopped at nightfall and is set to resume at daybreak.