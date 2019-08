- Lieutenant Jared Snell with the Atascocita Fire Department was driving home on Friday night on State Highway 105 about ten miles east of Cleveland when at around 8:00 p.m., he was involved in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler truck.

Jared worked for the Baytown Fire Department from 2014-2017 and was currently serving as a lieutenant in the Atascocita Fire Department.

Lieutenant Snell's Hummer was eastbound on State Highway 105 at County Road 2266 about 6 miles east of Cleveland when the driver attempted to pass a vehicle. A Stevenson Transport truck loaded with barrels of highly concentrated apple juice was westbound. The Hummer struck the 18-wheeler refrigerated truck head-on and burst into flames.

Snell was trapped in the vehicle and did not survive. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries. Fire crews from Cleveland and Tarkington battled the blaze. Hazmat International responded to the scene to remove the diesel fuel and remove several pallets of highly concentrated apple juice which was considered flammable and hazardous material.

Jared was a dedicated husband, father, firefighter, and friend, and he will be deeply missed throughout his community.