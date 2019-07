- The Coast Guard is searching for two people possibly missing in the water off Surfside Beach in Freeport, Texas on Tuesday.

Watchstanders say they received a report from a beachgoer that two people on a grey pool float were struggling to make it back to shore. The coast guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

Coast Guard officials arrived to the scene and found a pool float matching the description of the initial report.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.