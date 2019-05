The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 29-year-old man who was reported missing by friends who last saw him swimming at San Luis Pass on Sunday morning.

The man was reported missing at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders, who issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 aircrew and a Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew and diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Stingray.

USCG is using the following resources in the search for the missing man:Involved in the search are:

Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew

Coast Guard Cutter Stingray

The Galveston Police Department, Galveston Beach Patrol, Gulf Coast Rescue and Jamaica Beach Fire Department are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.