- A Clements High School student is facing felony charges for having components of an explosive.

Maximillion Young, 17, was arrested last Wednesday.

According to court documents, he told other students that he knows how to make bombs, is a sociopath and likes to see things explode. Documents also state a student allegedly told investigators that the teen said by using the rocks, glass or plastic in the explosives, they can "shred people apart,"

Fort Bend ISD police got a search warrant for his family's home and found components of an explosive.

The school principal says no direct threat was made toward any individual or the school, and released the following statement on Wednesday: