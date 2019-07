- Officials of Tega Cay, South Carolina scrubbed the word "Lord" from a memorial for fallen officers outside the police department.

Shortly after it was displayed outside, citizens became angry that the word was there, so city officials removed all references. Now, they're receiving more complaints than before.

"There was never any intent to hold one religion higher than another, and one person in higher regard than another, and it's a donation from a city group," said City Manager Charlie Funderburk.

"It was a beautiful monument, beautiful little prayer, I would have left it as is," said one citizen.

The city attorney told leaders that the memorial should be censored because it does not have historical significance.