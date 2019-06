- The Ardmore Bridge runs over Braes Bayou near 288 and north and south MacGregor.

It's going to be demolished and replaced with a wider longer higher bridge. The good news is it will reduce the risk of flooding.

The bad news-- Residents say they were told there will be no two-way traffic on north and south MacGregor for at least a year after the bridge is closed.

That, nearby residents say, will be a traffic nightmare.

"When we asked about our alternative, we were told it was going to cost between $6 and $25 million. The bridge itself only cost $3 million," said Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhoods President for MacGregor. "We were asking during construction if you could make each side two ways and that's been rejected."

District D City Council Member Dwight Boykins made a phone call and got the answer those concerned citizens wanted to hear.

"There was some misinformation I contacted the city engineer we are only talking about a temporary fix and we will revisit and address this on Monday," Boykins said.