News
Featured Videos href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-in-the-dominican-republic-foreign-travel-risks">Death in the Dominican Republic, foreign travel risks</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/citizens-cram-community-meeting-about-southwest-side-bridge-closure-fearing-traffic-nightmares"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Boykins_entering_mayoral_race_with_likel_0_7357729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Citizens cram community meeting about southwest side bridge closure fearing traffic nightmares"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/citizens-cram-community-meeting-about-southwest-side-bridge-closure-fearing-traffic-nightmares">Citizens cram community meeting about southwest side bridge closure fearing traffic nightmares</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/what-judge-ordered-mental-evaluation-of-derion-vence-means"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/derion%202_1559790066385.JPG_7357806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="What judge-ordered mental evaluation of Derion Vence means"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/what-judge-ordered-mental-evaluation-of-derion-vence-means">What judge-ordered mental evaluation of Derion Vence means</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm">Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-in-the-dominican-republic-foreign-travel-risks">Death in the Dominican Republic, foreign travel risks</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/citizens-cram-community-meeting-about-southwest-side-bridge-closure-fearing-traffic-nightmares">Citizens cram community meeting about southwest side bridge closure fearing traffic nightmares</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/what-judge-ordered-mental-evaluation-of-derion-vence-means">What judge-ordered mental evaluation of Derion Vence means</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm">Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/florida-man-arrested-after-allegedly-pouring-ketchup-on-sleeping-girlfriend-report">Florida man arrested after allegedly pouring ketchup on sleeping girlfriend, report says</a></li> <li><a Citizens cram community meeting about southwest side bridge closure fearing traffic nightmares HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Ardmore Bridge runs over Braes Bayou near 288 and north and south MacGregor. The good news is it will reduce the risk of flooding.</p><p>The bad news-- Residents say they were told there will be no two-way traffic on north and south MacGregor for at least a year after the bridge is closed.</p><p>That, nearby residents say, will be a traffic nightmare.</p><p>"When we asked about our alternative, we were told it was going to cost between $6 and $25 million. The bridge itself only cost $3 million," said Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhoods President for MacGregor. "We were asking during construction if you could make each side two ways and that's been rejected." 

District D City Council Member Dwight Boykins made a phone call and got the answer those concerned citizens wanted to hear.

"There was some misinformation I contacted the city engineer we are only talking about a temporary fix and we will revisit and address this on Monday," Boykins said. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Judge_orders_mental_health_evaluation_fo_0_7357561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Judge_orders_mental_health_evaluation_fo_0_7357561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Judge_orders_mental_health_evaluation_fo_0_7357561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Judge_orders_mental_health_evaluation_fo_0_7357561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Judge_orders_mental_health_evaluation_fo_0_7357561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What judge-ordered mental evaluation of Derion Vence means</h4> </div> <div By Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News
Posted Jun 05 2019 09:44PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 10:01PM CDT According to experts we spoke with, the judge is following proper procedures, and Vence could very well face all charges brought against him.</p><p>FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico tells us, “It’s not uncommon for a defense lawyer to have his clients evaluated, but this section of the criminal court procedure we don’t use very often at all." </p><p>It’s rare, but the judge is doing the right thing. Tritico says this occurs when a judge learns about a defendant having a mental disability from someone within the jail. The judge then has 12 hours to have the defendant, in this case Derion Vence, mentally evaluated to see if treatment is needed. Watch for areas of heavy rain beginning this morning. Some places could receive 4-6” of rainfall, especially closer to the coast. Highs in the low to mid 80s.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-in-the-dominican-republic-foreign-travel-risks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Precautions_you_need_to_take_before_trav_0_7358219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Precautions_you_need_to_take_before_trav_0_20190606035305"/> </figure> <h3>Death in the Dominican Republic, foreign travel risks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/citizens-cram-community-meeting-about-southwest-side-bridge-closure-fearing-traffic-nightmares"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Boykins_entering_mayoral_race_with_likel_0_7357729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Boykins_entering_mayoral_race_with_likel_0_20190606024041"/> </figure> <h3>Citizens cram community meeting about southwest side bridge closure fearing traffic nightmares</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/what-judge-ordered-mental-evaluation-of-derion-vence-means"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/derion%202_1559790066385.JPG_7357806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="derion 2_1559790066385.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>What judge-ordered mental evaluation of Derion Vence means</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)" title="Calf being kicked_1559784575892.JPG-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/citizens-cram-community-meeting-about-southwest-side-bridge-closure-fearing-traffic-nightmares" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Boykins_entering_mayoral_race_with_likel_0_7357729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Boykins_entering_mayoral_race_with_likel_0_7357729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Boykins_entering_mayoral_race_with_likel_0_7357729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Boykins_entering_mayoral_race_with_likel_0_7357729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/Boykins_entering_mayoral_race_with_likel_0_7357729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Citizens cram community meeting about southwest side bridge closure fearing traffic nightmares</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/what-judge-ordered-mental-evaluation-of-derion-vence-means" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/derion%202_1559790066385.JPG_7357806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/derion%202_1559790066385.JPG_7357806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/derion%202_1559790066385.JPG_7357806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/derion%202_1559790066385.JPG_7357806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/derion%202_1559790066385.JPG_7357806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>What judge-ordered mental evaluation of Derion Vence means</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;disturbing&#x20;footage&#x20;released&#x20;this&#x20;week&#x20;shows&#x20;employees&#x20;slapping&#x20;and&#x20;kicking&#x20;calves&#x20;and&#x20;being&#x20;burnt&#x20;with&#x20;branding&#x20;irons&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Animal&#x20;Recovery&#x20;Mission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-man-arrested-after-allegedly-pouring-ketchup-on-sleeping-girlfriend-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/MUG%20THUMB%201_1559780504849.jpg_7357055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/MUG%20THUMB%201_1559780504849.jpg_7357055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/MUG%20THUMB%201_1559780504849.jpg_7357055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/MUG%20THUMB%201_1559780504849.jpg_7357055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/MUG%20THUMB%201_1559780504849.jpg_7357055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Peter&#x20;Wagman&#x2c;&#x20;37&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;on&#x20;domestic&#x20;battery&#x20;charges&#x20;Sunday&#x20;for&#x20;allegedly&#x20;dousing&#x20;his&#x20;sleeping&#x20;girlfriend&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;bottle&#x20;of&#x20;ketchup&#x20;because&#x20;he&#x20;thought&#x20;she&#x20;was&#x20;having&#x20;an&#x20;affair&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;court&#x20;records&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Pinellas&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man arrested after allegedly pouring ketchup on sleeping girlfriend, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sfpd-pride-patches-patrol-vehicle-an-effort-show-solidarity-with-lgbtq-community" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/05/SFPD_Pride_patches__patrol_vehicle_an_ef_0_7357236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/05/SFPD_Pride_patches__patrol_vehicle_an_ef_0_7357236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/05/SFPD_Pride_patches__patrol_vehicle_an_ef_0_7357236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/05/SFPD_Pride_patches__patrol_vehicle_an_ef_0_7357236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/05/SFPD_Pride_patches__patrol_vehicle_an_ef_0_7357236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SFPD Pride patches, patrol vehicle an effort show solidarity with LGBTQ+ community</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 