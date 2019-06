- Almost 50 years ago in Mexico City, The Hermanos Vazquez came together to create a circus packed with nonstop entertainment that revolved around family and fun, which is now known as Circo Hermanos Vazquez.

As the times have changed, their state of the art architecture, lighting & technology have evolved to bring you an unforgettable show. When it comes to the music it’s serious business, they are the only circus with a live band.

You’re not just watching from your chair, you may get a chance to participate in this 2 hour show.

The show will be here for the month and tickets are available on their website plus free child tickets.