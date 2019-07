- Police in Washington are looking for a group of vandals after a church's banner was destroyed three times.

Battleground United Methodist says someone keeps destroying their banner that features a rainbow for the LGBTQ community. The banner has been stolen twice, and most recently, someone slashed the rainbow flag on the banner.

"It really feels like they were trying to cut the rainbow out," says pastor Susan Boegli.

The church says no matter what keeps happening to the sign, nothing can destroy their message.