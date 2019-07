Houston police say a mother of three attacked a security guard with a bat and was shot and killed in Southeast Houston Monday. The shooting happened at The Park at Sutton Hall Apartments on the 11900 block of MLK Boulevard.

Investigators said two sisters were inside an apartment with four young kids when one of the women began having some sort of mental crisis. Police said the woman took a sledgehammer and began bashing the walls of the apartment.

Police said the sister ran downstairs with her infant and asked the security guard for help, fearing for the children’s safety.