<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431114219" data-article-version="1.0">Candidates for Houston mayor square off at Hobby Center</h1>
</header> 02 2019 10:15PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:greg.groogan@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/candidates-for-houston-mayor-square-off-at-hobby-center">Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:49PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-431114219"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:15PM CDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431114219-431113919" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/candidates_1570074332516_7685502_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431114219" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - On the debate stage with four challengers looking to take his job, Mayor Sylvester Turner was quickly caught in a predictable crossfire of criticism.</p> <p>Tony Buzbee struck rapidly, calling a controversial $95,000 internship green-lighted by Turner an example of systemic cronyism.</p> <p>“$95,000 for an intern. We have a problem. The City of Houston and City Hall is for sale,” said Buzbee.</p> <p>Turner later fired back citing dozens of Buzbee’s past legal cases that were tainted with conflict.</p> <p>“Any time people start talking about corruption, maybe they should look in the mirror. They may be talking about themselves,” said Turner.</p> <p>Challenger Bill King accused Turner of cooking the books to hide a nearly half billion dollar deficit and failing to deliver promised flood relief.</p> <p>“This is the ‘fixing to do it’ mayor. I’m fixing to put gates in Kingwood, I’m fixing to do an Inwood project. You know this is four years. It’s time to have done something, not planning to do something,” said King.</p> <p>Challenger Dwight Boykins accused the mayor of executing a vendetta against the city’s firefighters by seeking to block voter approved pay parity with police.</p> <p>“This is a personal attack against firefighters by Mayor Turner. There is no reason we should be in this position. It’s personal,” said Boykins.</p> <p>“Do they deserve a pay raise? Absolutely, but a pay raise the City can afford to pay,” said Turner.</p> <p>It was the issue of the now notorious HPD Harding Street raid that sparked the most contention - an episode which left two innocent civilians dead and still no apology from the city.</p> <p>“Police chief says, ‘oh no, we had probable cause to be there and is still defending the action, mayor who do you believe - the district attorney or the police chief, but it can be both ways?” asked mayoral candidate Sue Lovell.</p> <p>The candidates face off again Thursday at Rice University.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 