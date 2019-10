- To pay them, or not to pay them? That is the question.

We're talking about college athletes, and California's governor has opened a can of worms.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation this week that allows college athletes to hire agents and be paid for endorsements that use their images.

The law goes into effect in 2023, and it specifically keeps the National Collegiate Athletic Association from punishing them.

The NCAA is now in crisis mode.