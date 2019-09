California's legislative session closed without passing bills AB 1080 and SB 54, legislation that would have put in place the strictest rules against plastic pollution in the United States.

Although they are eligible to be considered next year, the failure to pass strict legislation against plastic pollution has disappointed many environmental advocacy groups.

This plan demanded that plastics manufacturers be accountable for the end result of their products, a wide range of common plastic packaging items, like takeout containers and drink lids.

Through reducing, recycling, or composting, companies would have been required to reduce packaging waste by 75 percent by the year 2030.