- On July 20, 1969, 650 million people watched Neil Armstrong televised first steps on the moon.

John Ashton of Manchester England was only 14 years old when Apollo 11 captured the attention of the entire world. After that, his love of all things Apollo became a lifelong passion.

His home is full of NASA memorabilia and meticulously handmade models. He may be over 4,700 miles away from Johnson Space Center, but you can bet John will be celebrating with us on the 50th anniversary!