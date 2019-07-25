< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/fashion-showdown-gives-local-designers-a-chance-to-showcase-talent"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Fashion_Showdown_Houston_2019_takes_plac_0_7550574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fashion Showdown gives local designers a chance to showcase talent"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/fashion-showdown-gives-local-designers-a-chance-to-showcase-talent">Fashion Showdown gives local designers a chance to showcase talent</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/young-entrepreneurs-create-innovative-apps"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Founders_of__Crityk__and__Speed_Shopper__0_7550817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Young entrepreneurs create innovative apps"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/young-entrepreneurs-create-innovative-apps">Young entrepreneurs create innovative apps</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/adrian-peterson-defaults-on-loan"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/adrian_1564113393930_7550901_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Adrian Peterson defaults on loan"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/adrian-peterson-defaults-on-loan">Adrian Peterson defaults on loan</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/more-people-accuse-galveston-contractor-of-scamming-them"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/contract_1564110779074_7550769_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More people accuse Galveston contractor of scamming them"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/more-people-accuse-galveston-contractor-of-scamming-them">More people accuse Galveston contractor of scamming them</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/fashion-showdown-gives-local-designers-a-chance-to-showcase-talent">Fashion Showdown gives local designers a chance to showcase talent</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/young-entrepreneurs-create-innovative-apps">Young entrepreneurs create innovative apps</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/adrian-peterson-defaults-on-loan">Adrian Peterson defaults on loan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/more-people-accuse-galveston-contractor-of-scamming-them">More people accuse Galveston contractor of scamming them</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/shooting-at-midtown-apartment-building-leaves-one-man-injured-three-others-on-the-run">Shooting at Midtown apartment building leaves one man injured, three others on the run</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/young-latinos-set-to-become-major-voting-bloc-in-2020-and-beyond">Young Latinos set to become major voting bloc in 2020 and beyond</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/hurricane-toolbox">Hurricane Toolbox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on Fox</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/dark-secrets">Dark Secrets</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Breast implant recall questions answered Breast implant recall questions answered By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 25 2019 06:11PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 25 2019 05:58PM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 06:20PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420310996-420313360" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/implants_1564096470786_7549728_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420310996" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A breast implant recall due to a link to cancer has left some women concerned and calling their plastic surgeons.</p><p>"We did get a spade of phone calls," said Dr. Franklin Rose, a Houston plastic surgeon at Utopia Plastic Surgery & Med Spa. </p><p>The recall of Allergan textured breast implants comes after the FDA studied patients with a rare kind of immune system cancer and found the majority of those patients had Allergan textured implants.</p><p>"It's the Allergan Natrelle BIOCELL textured implant that has been identified as the culprit in this type of lymphoma," said Dr. Rose, adding he only uses smooth surface implants at his practice.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>The FDA requested the recall after conducting an analysis of 573 patients with breast implant associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) and found that nearly 85 percent of those patients had Allergan breast implants at the time of diagnosis.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>"In this particular kind of cancer, one of the first things that manifests is swelling and fluid formation around the implant, and that's where the cancer has been identified," said Dr. Rose.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Allergan is recalling unused implants from plastic surgeons but is not telling women who already have them to get them removed. </p><p>Dr. Rose says Allergan should refund women who want to replace their implants with smooth surface implants. </p><p><u5:p></u5:p><u5:p></u5:p></p><p>"I don't think it's correct for a company to...say you can't put these in anymore--they're unsafe--but it's okay, girls, if you have the implant in--just don't worry about it," said Dr. Rose. "Many of these patients are going to want to have implant exchanges, I would think, and I think financial issues are going to be paramount."<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>In the meantime, Dr. Rose says his charity Holly Rose Ribbon Foundation will try to help those patients with financial needs. <u5:p></u5:p><u5:p></u5:p></p><p>"Right now in Houston there might be 30 or 40 or 50 thousand women with Allergan textured implants that have been recalled," said Dr. Rose.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p><u5:p>He says an implant exchange can cost about as much as the original operation.</u5:p></p><p>He says if you don't remember the kind of implants you have, check the manufacturer's card that came with the implants or just call your plastic surgeon.</p><p> </p><p><u5:p> </u5:p></p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/new-evidence-in-deadly-drug-raid-contradicts-police-reports-victims-families-outraged" title="New evidence in deadly drug raid contradicts police reports, victims' families outraged" data-articleId="420294515" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_evidence_in_deadly_raid_contradicts__0_7550569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_evidence_in_deadly_raid_contradicts__0_7550569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_evidence_in_deadly_raid_contradicts__0_7550569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_evidence_in_deadly_raid_contradicts__0_7550569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/New_evidence_in_deadly_raid_contradicts__0_7550569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New evidence in deadly drug raid contradicts police reports, victims' families outraged</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">John Donnelly, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 04:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 10:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"All I want is the truth. Some kind of closure to make sure this doesn't happen again," said John Nicholas.</p><p>He says the truth about his sister's death is out there, but he and his lawyers can't get to it. They say the Houston Police Department isn't telling everything and isn't sharing information, but their private investigators have found evidence the police investigators left behind. It tells a different story. They say their evidence shows the shot that killed Rhogena Nicholas during the botched drug raid came from outside the the home and from a person who could not see her. They say the deadly bullet was left behind in the home by police investigators.</p><p>They also say someone fired two shots into an internal wall from extremely close range long after the raid was over and that sound was caught on video. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/derion-vence-indicted-for-tampering-with-corpse-in-maleah-davis-case" title="Derion Vence indicted for tampering with corpse in Maleah Davis case" data-articleId="420228711" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Grand_jury_indicts_Derion_Vence_in_Malea_0_7549405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Grand_jury_indicts_Derion_Vence_in_Malea_0_7549405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Grand_jury_indicts_Derion_Vence_in_Malea_0_7549405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Grand_jury_indicts_Derion_Vence_in_Malea_0_7549405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Grand_jury_indicts_Derion_Vence_in_Malea_0_7549405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Derion Vence indicted for tampering with corpse in Maleah Davis case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 11:56AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 05:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Harris County grand jury indicted Derion Vence for tampering with the body of four-year-old Maleah.</p><p>Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the indictment on Thursday.</p><p>TIMELINE: A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7550557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7550557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7550557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7550557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Weather_update_with_Dr__Jim_Siebert_0_7550557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26: The News Edge at 10:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 10:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The humidity will begin to move back into SE Texas on Friday and we're back to normal by the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s, but heat index values will reach back into the low 100s. There will also be a daily chance for mainly afternoon showers. It was nice while it lasted.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/fashion-showdown-gives-local-designers-a-chance-to-showcase-talent"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Fashion_Showdown_Houston_2019_takes_plac_0_7550574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fashion_Showdown_Houston_2019_takes_plac_0_20190726040357"/> </figure> <h3>Fashion Showdown gives local designers a chance to showcase talent</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/young-entrepreneurs-create-innovative-apps"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Founders_of__Crityk__and__Speed_Shopper__0_7550817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Founders_of__Crityk__and__Speed_Shopper__0_20190726040204"/> </figure> <h3>Young entrepreneurs create innovative apps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/adrian-peterson-defaults-on-loan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/adrian_1564113393930_7550901_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="adrian_1564113393930.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Adrian Peterson defaults on loan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/more-people-accuse-galveston-contractor-of-scamming-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/contract_1564110779074_7550769_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="contract_1564110779074.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>More people accuse Galveston contractor of scamming them</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/young-entrepreneurs-create-innovative-apps" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Founders_of__Crityk__and__Speed_Shopper__0_7550817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Founders_of__Crityk__and__Speed_Shopper__0_7550817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Founders_of__Crityk__and__Speed_Shopper__0_7550817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Founders_of__Crityk__and__Speed_Shopper__0_7550817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Founders_of__Crityk__and__Speed_Shopper__0_7550817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Young entrepreneurs create innovative apps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/adrian-peterson-defaults-on-loan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/adrian_1564113393930_7550901_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/adrian_1564113393930_7550901_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/adrian_1564113393930_7550901_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/adrian_1564113393930_7550901_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/adrian_1564113393930_7550901_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Adrian Peterson defaults on loan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/more-people-accuse-galveston-contractor-of-scamming-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/contract_1564110779074_7550769_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/contract_1564110779074_7550769_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/contract_1564110779074_7550769_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/contract_1564110779074_7550769_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/contract_1564110779074_7550769_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>More people accuse Galveston contractor of scamming them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/shooting-at-midtown-apartment-building-leaves-one-man-injured-three-others-on-the-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Midtown_1564108220086_7550074_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Midtown_1564108220086_7550074_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Midtown_1564108220086_7550074_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Midtown_1564108220086_7550074_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/25/Midtown_1564108220086_7550074_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Shooting at Midtown apartment building leaves one man injured, three others on the run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-suburbs-among-best-markets-for-growth-and-stability-study-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/Houston%20Skyline_1523392413484.jpg_5314130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/Houston%20Skyline_1523392413484.jpg_5314130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/Houston%20Skyline_1523392413484.jpg_5314130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/Houston%20Skyline_1523392413484.jpg_5314130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/Houston%20Skyline_1523392413484.jpg_5314130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas suburbs among best national markets for growth and stability, study says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 