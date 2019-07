- On Tuesday at about 12:30 a.m., a Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2015 Kia passenger car at the intersection of SH 288B and County Road 687 for a traffic infraction, according to Lieutenant Varon Snelgrove from Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The passenger car failed to stop and traveled west bound on County road 687 before coming to a stop in a residential driveway in the 200 block of County Road 687. As the vehicle came to a stop, gunshots began to be fired from the vehicle at the deputy striking the patrol vehicle numerous times as the deputy attempted to exit the patrol unit.

The deputy was able to return fire in an attempt to stop the attack. A 36-year-old white male identified as Brandon Ray Stansel and 40-year-old white female identified as Kelly Danielle Brumley were both pronounced dead on scene by Judge Jack Brown JP 1-1. The cause of death is pending autopsy results being conducted by the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sheriff's Office Deputy was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries by EMS personnel.

Investigators from the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office along with the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident. The investigation has revealed that Brandon Ray Stansel had two weapons-related outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident, one for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the second for tampering with identification numbers.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it is revealed.