- Benjamin Ebohodagbe, 9 years old, is diagnosed with autism and Moses Ebohodagbe, 32 years old, left their residence together in Seven Meadows on foot at approximately 6:30 p.m on Wednesday.

Moses is Benjamin's uncle. They are known to visit businesses in the area of Highway 99 and Fry Rd.

They were located along FM 1463 on Wednesday night.

If you see them, call 281-341-4665.