President Donald Trump made his campaign for re-election in 2020 official Tuesday at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

During what was dubbed "45 Fest," the president said he will not abandon his signature slogan, Make America Great Again, aka MAGA, but "Keep America Great" will signify his campaign for a second term.

The president said more than 120,000 free tickets were distributed in the days leading up to the rally at Orlando's Amway Center, which bears the name of his Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' family company. With only 20,000 spots inside, he said many were turned away after spending more than a day camping out and being soaked by rain that moved through the area Tuesday afternoon.