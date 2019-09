- Booked Design Space and the African American Selfie Museum hosted an exclusive first look titled the Wicked Experience on Friday the 13th.

The creators of the AFAM Experience took their visuals to new heights by premiering more than 25 Instagramable backdrops ranging from 1980s horror movies to Disney villains and everything in between.

“We have seen huge success since we went viral after Simone Biles made a surprise visit and posted her photos at our black history exhibit,” said Booked Design Space Owner, Corey Ivory. “We decided to keep the museum going year round and as a permanent fixture in the community by presenting the ‘Wicked Experience’ with endless photo opportunities.”

Guests were treated to lite bites, complimentary cocktails and a tour of the museum.