<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415932132" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415932132" data-article-version="1.0">Boat driver responsible for deadly crash now charged with murder</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> addthis:title="Boat driver responsible for deadly crash now charged with murder"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415932132.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415932132");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_415932132_415947048_134383"></div> <script>$(function(){var Jul 02 2019 05:13PM CDT 02 2019 05:13PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415932132_415947048_134383",video:"580460",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/Boat_driver_now_charged_with_murder_in_d_0_7467314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520reporter%2520John%2520Donnelly",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/02/Boat_driver_now_charged_with_murder_in_deadly_cr_580460_1800.mp4?Expires=1656713590&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_4qSL3FqJVcIP_YGkAR5vd385Qg",eventLabel:"Boat%20driver%20now%20charged%20with%20murder%20in%20deadly%20crash-415947048",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhttp%3A%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fboat-driver-responsible-for-deadly-crash-now-charged-with-murder"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:john.donnelly@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/http:/www.fox26houston.com/home/http:/www.fox26houston.com/home/boat-driver-responsible-for-deadly-crash-now-charged-with-murder">John Donnelly, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415932132"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:13PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415932132-415949549"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415932132-415949549" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415932132" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The body of a man who went missing after a boating accident was recovered. </p><p>Deputies say they got him just before dawn, a few hundred yards from where it happened.<br /> <br /> "The body did fit the description of the person who was reported to have been in the boat at the time of the collision and who has been missing ever since," said Capt. Eric Minter with Texas Parks and Wildlife.<br /> <br /> It was <a href="x-apple-data-detectors://0" x-apple-data-detectors="true" x-apple-data-detectors-result="0" x-apple-data-detectors-type="calendar-event">Sunday evening</a>. Galan Ruiz, 41, was behind the wheel of a speedboat as it raced down the river. He lost control and it slammed into a bulkhead. The impact tossed his fiancé onto dry land, it shattered one of his legs, and it tossed his friend into the water. Witnesses say they saw him briefly bobbing before the wake of a passing barge may have sucked him under. Investigators say Ruiz had been drinking, which is not technically illegal.</p><p>"Boaters are allowed to have open containers. They are allowed to consume alcohol on the boat in a public waterway. However, once they reach the point of impairment it's similar to DWI," said Minter.<br /> <br /> And they believe he was well over that, and because this would he Galan's third DWI, there's a new charge to go along with the intoxication assault. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing Houston girl, 15, last seen on June 26</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago in northeast Houston.</p><p>Alejandra Espinoza was last seen around 11 p.m. June 26 on Trout Street.</p><p>She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’0 tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/missing-missouri-city-teen-may-be-victim-of-trafficking-police-say" title="Missing Missouri City teen may be victim of trafficking, police say" data-articleId="415875784" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/skylar_1562081973219_7464685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/skylar_1562081973219_7464685_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/skylar_1562081973219_7464685_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/skylar_1562081973219_7464685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/skylar_1562081973219_7464685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing Missouri City teen may be victim of trafficking, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Missouri City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since June 12.</p><p>Police say Skylar Wrench has runaway several times in the last two years, but this time they fear she is possibly being trafficked.</p><p>Skylar is described as a white female, 6'0 tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has scars on both of her knees from surgery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/john-walton-of-walton-johnson-has-died-radio-partner-says" title="John Walton of 'Walton & Johnson' has died, radio partner says" data-articleId="415854296" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/microphone_1562076930912_7464835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/microphone_1562076930912_7464835_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/microphone_1562076930912_7464835_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/microphone_1562076930912_7464835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/microphone_1562076930912_7464835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/boat-driver-responsible-for-deadly-crash-now-charged-with-murder" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/02/boater_1562106398262_7467091_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boat driver responsible for deadly crash now charged with murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/images-show-migrants-pleading-for-help-in-dangerous-overcrowded-texas-dhs-detention-facilities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/migrants%201%20THUMB_1562100866835.jpg_7465891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty-one&#x20;adult&#x20;females&#x20;were&#x20;held&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;designated&#x20;for&#x20;male&#x20;juveniles&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;capacity&#x20;for&#x20;40&#x20;observed&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;DHS&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Inspector&#x20;General&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;Border&#x20;Patrol&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Fort&#x20;Brown&#x20;Station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;OIG&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Images show migrants pleading for help in ‘dangerous' overcrowded Texas DHS detention facilities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-moving-ahead-with-2020-census-without-citizenship-question" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justice Department: Census to be printed without citizenship question</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-advances-to-womens-world-cup-final-after-defeating-england-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x2c;&#x20;Lindsey&#x20;Horan&#x20;and&#x20;Christen&#x20;Press&#x20;celebrate&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;Women&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;England&#x20;v&#x20;USA&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Stade&#x20;de&#x20;Lyon&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Lyon&#x20;France&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Eric&#x20;Verhoeven&#x2f;Soccrates&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA advances to Women's World Cup final after defeating England 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/denton-pd-searching-for-missing-2-year-old-boy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Missing%20denton%202yo_1562101813226.png_7466243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Missing%20denton%202yo_1562101813226.png_7466243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Missing%20denton%202yo_1562101813226.png_7466243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Missing%20denton%202yo_1562101813226.png_7466243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Missing%20denton%202yo_1562101813226.png_7466243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Denton PD 