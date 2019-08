- Board games, once seen as a dying trend, are making a comeback.

According to new data, the board game market is expected to surpass $12 billion in sales by 2023.

This upward trend is attributed to more and more people looking to unwind and put down their smartphones. They want to unplug themselves and their families to have more time to interact with each other.

The Teahouse Tapioca and Tea has many Houstonians stopping by for a bit of friendly competition and refreshments.