- Police say a man who broke into a southwest Houston home began stabbing himself with a kitchen knife after being shot.

Around 2:40am Sunday, police say an unidentified male suspect broke into the home in the 13100 block of North Bellaire Estates Drive through the downstairs window and ended up in the bedroom of the homeowner's daughter.

Officials say the homeowner found the armed suspect and a fight ensued over the weapon.

"The homeowner ended up getting the weapon, where he ultimately discharged that weapon striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was then transported to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased," says HPD Detective Blake Roberts.

"After the shooting had happened upstairs, a neighbor had come over to the residence. They were able to get all of the kids out of the house. When they went back over to the house, they did observe the suspect downstairs in the residence stabbing himself, " says Roberts.

Police say the home invasion appears to be random.

There were four children and the adult homeowner at the time of the home invasion.

None of the children were injured in the incident.