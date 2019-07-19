< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> Bengals player William Jackson III hosts 3rd annual youth football camp 19 2019 10:53PM By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 19 2019 11:03PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 19 2019 10:53PM CDT William Jackson III was a standout cornerback for the Houston Cougars who went on to be drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round.

He's a native of Fifth Ward and went to Wheatley High School. 