- Football fans, your prayers have been answered. There’s a brand new football league coming to Houston. Welcome the XFL.

This American football league has just announced eight teams to begin playing in February, following the NFL season.

The cities selected Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle St. Louis Tampa and of course, Houston! We are the Houston Roughnecks.

Here’s what we know about the game. You will still see 11 versus 11 on a 100-yard field, with 10-yard end zones. There will still be four downs at a time. However, there will definitely be some adjustments to the game.