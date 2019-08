- The city of Houston was in for quite a surprise Thursday afternoon as H-Town’s own Travis Scott made a surprise appearance at Movie Exchange in Northwest Houston.

Travis took to social media to announce a brand new Netflix special titled “Look Mom I Can Fly”.

As soon as Scott made the announcement, his loyal raging fans flocked to the store hoping to get a copy of his VHS. Yes, he released a VHS tape. However, his Netflix special will premiere on August 28.

Some fans were not only gifted with a copy of the VHS tape but also, a VCR.

And then in true Travis Scott form he throws himself into the crowd with his fans.