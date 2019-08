- Today was National Rollercoaster Day and reporter CoCo Dominguez headed down to ride the biggest rollercoaster in Houston located at the Kemah Boardwalk.

It’s a called the Boardwalk Bullet and is known as the “coolest ride on the coast”. The ride lasts one minute and 45 seconds and crosses itself 42 times, holding that record for wooden rollercoasters.

The Kemah Boardwalk is open all year long and still offers adventure weekend passes. Enjoy!