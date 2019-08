The dinosaurs have arrived in Houston. Jurassic Quest is here this weekend at NRG Park. Featuring over 80 true to life animatronic dinosaurs, it’s the largest show of its kind.

You will be able to see dinosaurs of all sizes, from baby dinosaurs to gigantic ones and learn all about how they lived.

There are also plenty of interactive activities for the entire family including right and dinosaur moonwalks.

The best part? It’s indoors! Visit the Jurassic Quest website for ticket information and use promo code TV20 for a 20 percent discount.