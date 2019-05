Summer is around the corner and there’s a brand new water sport in Houston.

The motorized surfboards have been around outside of the United States since 2008, but recently kicked things up in Miami in 2017, and now they’re here at JetSurf Houston in Clear Lake.

You don’t need wind, waves, or boats with these, and they weigh only 40 pounds. You’re basically your own wave.

Motorized surfboarding is actually an internationally recognized and regulated sport in the World Cup. Jordan Davlin, owner, has competed in the Motosurf World Cup.

It sounds way easier than it actually is!