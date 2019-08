- Happy birthday Houston! Houston,Texas is the fourth largest city in America and today celebrated its 183rd birthday.

With one of the best culinary scenes in the country, there are over 10,000 restaurants that represent more than 70 countries.

H-town also has the largest medical center in the world, the Texas Medical Center, not to mention we are also home to NASA and more than 145 different languages.

I hit the streets of Houston to find out what people love so much about the city!