- Local boxing champ Jermell Charlo is prepping for his next big fight after a controversial loss against boxer Tony Harrison who won by decision, stripping Charlo of his WBC super welterweight title and his undefeated record.

Charlo was set to be facing him this weekend but as of recently, Harrison has pulled out of the fight.

Jermell has been training for 10 weeks here at their Charlo boxing gym in Sugar Land and is now in the process of cutting weight.

After learning of Harrison pulling out of the fight, His twin Jamall Charlo, who will be defending his WBC interim middleweight title in HOUSTON June 29th.

Although his opponent has changed, his mentality remains the same. He will face Jorge Cota Sunday night on Fox.