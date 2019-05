- Let’s kick things off with the LULAC 5th Annual cinco de Mayo parade in Downtown!

Bring the whole family out as elected officials, members of the community, businesses, schools, and colleges dance down the streets to the rhythm of great Latin beats. The parade is free and starts at 10:00 a.m. The route begins at Texas and Hamilton and concludes on Hamilton at Congress.

You may want to leave the kids at home for this next one!

The Cinco de Mile block party on Washington Avenue, a full mile of partying. Now in it’s fourth year, you can party with participating bars like clutch, standard, handlebar, and more with DJs, live entertainment, local vendors, mariachis, food, game,s and prizes! It kicks off Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:55p.m. and tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door.

Chingo de Mayo at Eighth Wonder Brewery, hosted by rapper and comedian Chingo Bling is next on the list.

Admission is $20 and it includes a beer, a michelada contest, and a hot pepper eating contest, plus more, going down from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Don’t want to pay 20 bucks? I’ve got some free ones for you, including the largest family fiesta being held at Bagby Park in Midtown and at Citycentre, along with eight different cyclone Anaya locations. VIP tickets are available for $29.

Discovery Green will also be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with performances by the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, mariachi’s, and ballet folklorico. The fiesta kicks off at 3:00 p.m. with a Selena tribute by Houston’s on Amanda Solis. The event is free and concludes at 5:00 p.m.

And last but not least, get on out to the Miller outdoor Theatre to enjoy live Mexican music with Lupillo Rivera, award-winning Mexican singer producer, songwriter and brother of the late icon Jenny Rivera. The concert is free and begins at 8 PM.