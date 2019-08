- A 4-story towering home in the Heights is home to 1501 Certified Enterprises, an indie label owned by former 15-year LA Dodgers baseball player and Houstonian from Fifth Ward, Carl Crawford. Carl tells me how he went from baseball to music.

And he did. Crawford who grew up in Houston’s Fifth Ward and founded 1501.

Last year, 1501 signed one of the hottest new artists in hip hop music, who is also a Houstonian - Megan Thee Stallion. The local record label is also ran by T Farris, who has managed Houston artists like Paul Wall, Lil’ KeKe, and Mike Jones.

They bridged the gap and Megan signed to 300, an American record label founded by several including Kevin Lyles and Lear Cohen.

He knows how lucky they are to have Megan, such a superstar on the rise.