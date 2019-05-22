< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408502963" data-article-version="1.0">Bayou City Buzz: Baywatch Dolphin Tour</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:coco.dominguez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/bayou-city-buzz-baywatch-dolphin-tour">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:57PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-408502963"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:37PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408502963-408509588" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/dolphin%20n2_1558582809592.JPG_7304295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408502963" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Located on Harborside Drive at <a href="x-apple-data-detectors://0" x-apple-data-detectors="true" x-apple-data-detectors-result="0" x-apple-data-detectors-type="misc">Pier 21</a> in Galveston Texas, Atlantic bottlenose dolphins await you. Yes, there are dolphins in Galveston!</p><p>Baywatch Dolphin Tour is a one hour excursion in the gulf hosted and narrated by captain Victor Clark. </p><p>Not only are you dolphin watching in this 45 minute excursion, you’re also learning and sightseeing. Things like a World War II submarine and destroyer, the tall ship Elissa, drilling rigs, ferry boats and of course, the mighty ship channel. The captain even lets you drive the boat. </p><p>When you see a dolphin, you’re told to yell to alert others on the boat and invite the dolphins to come closer. More Home Stories Couple pledges $10,000 for a total of $20,000 for information on Maleah Davis' disappearance

By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News

Posted May 23 2019 11:50AM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 09:28PM CDT

Maleah Davis' grandmother has asked Chief Art Acevedo to announce that Ronnie and Karen Bias of Lake Charles, Louisiana have pledged an additional $10,000 for a total of $15,000 for information leading to information leading to an arrest and prosecution. disappearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:50AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maleah Davis' grandmother has asked Chief Art Acevedo to announce that Ronnie and Karen Bias of Lake Charles, Louisiana have pledged an additional $10,000 for a total of $15,000 for information leading to information leading to an arrest and prosecution.</p><p>Maleah’s grandmother just asked me to announce that Mr. Ronnie & Karen Bias, better known as uncle Dude & Nene, from Lake Charles, LA., have pledged an additional $10,000 for a total of $15,000 for information leading to the finding of Maleah Davis. https://t.co/zUQk5N9DuV — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 24, 2019</p><p>The $15,000 mentioned above for information leading to the finding of Maleah, is in addition to the reward of up to $5,000 from @CrimeStopHOU for information leading to an arrest and prosecution. Please help us find this sweet child. Funeral held for woman shot by Baytown officer

By FOX 26 Houston staff, Damali Keith, FOX 26 News

Posted May 23 2019 10:23AM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 05:10PM CDT

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg met with Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton Thursday afternoon to hear his concerns about the death of Pamela Turner, the woman shot and killed by a Baytown police officer last week. 

The DA says the shooting is under review by their Civil Rights division and will be presented to a grand jury to determine if criminal charges will be filed. Her funeral was held in Third Ward. 

The funeral service for Turner at Lily Grove Church was well attended, by not only family members but also by civil rights activists from all across the country. This comes as loved ones gathered to say goodbye to Pamela Turner. Her funeral was held in Third Ward. </p><p>The funeral service for Turner at Lily Grove Church was well attended, by not only family members but also by civil rights activists from all across the country. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/senate-passes-19-billion-disaster-relief-bill-after-trump-backs-off-border-security-money-request" title="Senate passes $19 billion disaster relief bill after Trump backs off border security money request" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/28/Still0728_00001_1501236383006_3853648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/28/Still0728_00001_1501236383006_3853648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/28/Still0728_00001_1501236383006_3853648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/28/Still0728_00001_1501236383006_3853648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/28/Still0728_00001_1501236383006_3853648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Republican &#39;Obamacare&#39; repeal reeling after Senate defeat" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Senate passes $19 billion disaster relief bill after Trump backs off border security money request

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted May 23 2019 03:56PM CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) 

4:38 p.m.

The Senate has passed a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill to help to a number of states and Puerto Rico recover after a series of hurricanes, floods and wildfires. 