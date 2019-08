- After Dark presented by TXU Energy was held Thursday night at the Houston Zoo. The theme? All About the Bubbly!

The zoo has been hosting adults-only 21 and up events all summer long. That’s right no kids allowed!

Tonight’s guests were treated to champagne, prosecco, a full bar, plus light bites, all while checking out the animals.

If you missed it, don’t worry, the next event for adults-only will be Feast with the Beasts. This night will have over 45 of your favorite restaurants along with adult beverages, and The Suffers live!

Go to the Houstonzoo.org for ticket information.