- Harris County investigators say they've found more toxic barrels that have been dumped.

This time, they were found in the 17000 block of Tidewater Cypress Trails in northwest Harris County.

Deputies with Precinct 1 Constables Office found two barrels labeled sulfuric acid. This is the third time barrels with toxic chemicals have been found this week,

Barrels of sulfuric acid were first found Monday and Tuesday in northwest Harris County.