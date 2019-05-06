< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos href="/web/kriv/home/maleah-davis-had-been-removed-from-mothers-care-returning-home-from-cps-custody-officials-say">Maleah Davis had been removed from home in August, returned from CPS custody, officials say</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/facebook-instant/florida-woman-pulls-foot-long-alligator-out-of-yoga-pants-during-traffic-stop"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/ugc_floridawomangatorpants_050619_1557187259503_7226890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Florida woman pulls foot-long alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/facebook-instant/florida-woman-pulls-foot-long-alligator-out-of-yoga-pants-during-traffic-stop">Florida woman pulls foot-long alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/national-teachers-day-deals-discounts-and-free-stuff-for-educators"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Teacher%20Banner_1557189018383.jpg_7226942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="National Teachers' Day: Deals, discounts and free stuff for educators"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-teachers-day-deals-discounts-and-free-stuff-for-educators">National Teachers' Day: Deals, discounts and free stuff for educators</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/i-just-want-to-find-my-baby-mom-grandmother-of-maleah-davis-speak-out"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/maleah%20davis%20mom_1557188911685.JPG_7226939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘I JUST WANT TO FIND MY BABY': Mom, grandmother of Maleah Davis speak out"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/i-just-want-to-find-my-baby-mom-grandmother-of-maleah-davis-speak-out">‘I JUST WANT TO FIND MY BABY': Mom, grandmother of Maleah Davis speak out</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/maleah-davis-had-been-removed-from-mothers-care-returning-home-from-cps-custody-officials-say">Maleah Davis had been removed from home in August, returned from CPS custody, officials say</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/facebook-instant/florida-woman-pulls-foot-long-alligator-out-of-yoga-pants-during-traffic-stop">Florida woman pulls foot-long alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-teachers-day-deals-discounts-and-free-stuff-for-educators">National Teachers' Day: Deals, discounts and free stuff for educators</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/i-just-want-to-find-my-baby-mom-grandmother-of-maleah-davis-speak-out">‘I JUST WANT TO FIND MY BABY': Mom, grandmother of Maleah Davis speak out</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/lady-gaga-harry-styles-heres-what-everyone-wore-to-the-2019-met-gala">Lady Gaga, Harry Styles: Here's what everyone wore to the 2019 Met Gala</a></li> <li><a Bar owner receiving death threats after biker brawl caught on camera By John Donnelly, FOX 26 News
Posted May 06 2019 06:22PM CDT
Video Posted May 06 2019 06:54PM CDT
Updated May 06 2019 08:48PM CDT HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Sandra Young's camera at her bar called Bokeeto catches a lot of things. They are in a bar after all. But this time was different.<br /> <br /> "I don't even have the words. I'm appalled. I've never seen anything like it. Animals. Criminals. I was so angry," she said.<br /> <br /> It was <a href="x-apple-data-detectors://0" x-apple-data-detectors="true" x-apple-data-detectors-result="0" x-apple-data-detectors-type="calendar-event">Wednesday night</a>. A man with a Risen Dead Motorcycle Clubs vest on was sitting inside when another biker wearing on from the Beasts walked in and asked him to step outside. He did. <br /> <br /> Once outside, the first man confronts him and the suddenly out of the darkness almost twenty men emerge. </p><p>"They jumped out from behind my dumpster like a bunch of cockroaches and try to cut the man's vest off," Sandra said.</p><p>Then they attack one of his colleagues who attempts to intervene. Then they ride off into the darkness but not before firing at least two shots in the direction of the crowded bar. Luckily nobody was hurt but bullets hit hit two parked cars, rupturing one of their fuel tanks. </p><p>Sandra posted the surveillance video on line, and that's when her real trouble began.</p><p>"I've actually had calls from other clubs that told me they're going to kill me. They're going to kill me when I'm driving and I'd better watch myself," she said. </p><p><br /> But she's not backing down.</p><p><br /> And even though Facebook keeps taking it down, she keeps reposting the video. And as for the death threats, she's not intimidated.</p><p>"Not this fat lady. I ain't scared of nobody but the comptroller. The IRS. Jesus. That's what I'm scared of. More Home Stories Have you seen Maleah?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/Texas_Equusearch_joins_search_for_Maleah_0_7224134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas Equusearch is joining the search efforts for 4-year-old Maleah Davis. FOX 26 News Reporter Ivory Hecker reports from the scene of the search in northeast Houston." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old abducted in southwest Houston. Have you seen Maleah? He has not yet been named. 