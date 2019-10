- The Houston Zoo has announced the birth of a male Masai giraffe, born on the afternoon of September 30.

The calf was born to first-time mother, Kamili, at the McGovern Giraffe Habitat, weighing 128 pounds and standing just over six feet tall. This is also 4-year-old Joshua's first calf.

After a labor lasting two hours, Kamili and her soon-to-be named baby boy are bonding under zookeeper and veterinary care. After a few days alone, the new calf will be introduced to the public.

The Houston Zoo provides funds for local people in Africa to protect giraffes in the wild. These funds provide salaries to those arresting illegal hunters, providing medical support, and watching over wild giraffes in Africa. Simply by visiting the Houston Zoo, guests help save Masai giraffes in the wild as a portion of every admission ticket is donated to conservation efforts protecting species, like giraffes, in their natural habitats.