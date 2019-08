- The attorney of admitted Santa Fe shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis says they have filed a motion for a competency examination.

Attorney Nick Poehl is requesting that the court appoint an independent evaluation of the alleged shooter’s competency to stand trial.

This request comes after Poehl says he feels Pagourtzis is not capable of rational understanding or communication, saying he needs to be treated to be brought back to competency.

He said it would not be ethical to go forward at this point.

The trial for the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter will be held in Fort Bend County next January.

Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and two teachers, and injuring 13 others in the May 18, 2018 massacre.

