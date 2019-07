- An off-duty assistant police chief was injured after being struck by a suspect during a shoplifting incident, police say.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at 1050 Federal in east Houston.

According to HPD, an assistant chief from Bridge City was picking up a generator at a store.

Meanwhile, there was a burglary at the store and the suspect was leaving.

The assistant police chief got on suspect's car and fired one round at the suspsect. It is uncertain don't know if anyone was hit.

The assitant police chief was then struck by the suspect.

The assistant chief fell off and suffered from bumps and bruises. He was transported as a precaution