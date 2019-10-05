Just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Officer Nehad with the University of Texas Police Department in Houston said he was approached by the General Manager at the Hilton Post Oak Hotel while he was in the lobby visiting with some friends from out of town.
“A tall individual walked up to me and asked me, ‘Hey are you on-duty or off-duty? And I advised them no I was off duty and he advised me, ‘If you're off duty then I'll actually have to ask you to step out of here because we do not allow off-duty police officers to have their gun on them,’” Nehad said.
Nehad said the GM asked him to leave despite him showing his state-issued police badge.
“I’ve never heard any business asking an off-duty police officer to leave the premise just because they’re carrying a badge and a gun. I was just like this. (Firearm) on my right hip, with my badge, with my keys, with my magazine, with my cuffs in the back.
“I advised him, ‘Hey hope you understand, I’m a state police officer,' because I carry my credentials right here which has everything in there, so I went to pull that out,” Nehad said.
State law does not allow businesses to ban police officers from carrying their firearms on the public places, regardless if they're off-duty. Nehad said the move made him feel targeted.
“The reason why I felt targeted is especially what is happening with police officers recently. I mean on September 27, Deputy Dhaliwal died while he was in uniform, while he was doing what he loved to do-- of no mistake of his,” Nehad said.
Although Nehad admits that the GM never actually enforced his departure from the hotel premises, he hopes that Hilton will ultimately educate all its staffers.
“Maybe he didn’t know the law properly, I’m not looking for an apology I’m looking really for something where they can educate themselves so that this doesn’t happen to any other police officer,” Nehad said.
The GM responded in a Facebook post from the hotel Sunday.
“Our hotel is a place of hospitality. We welcome all guests and visitors to our property, especially those in law enforcement who protect and serve our community.
The post stated the following:
“Mr Nehad arrived in our hotel lobby at 5:37 p.m. and was seen to be displaying a firearm. I approached him soon after to advise him of our hotel’s posted policy regarding the open carry of firearms. Mr Nehad identified himself as a law enforcement officer and candidate by displaying a badge and sharing his campaign business card. Believing everything was in order, I wished him a pleasant evening and went about my business. Mr Nehad continued his stay at our hotel, ultimately leaving at 6:14pm. He was not approached by another hotel teammember during this period and left the hotel of his own accord. I was alerted to Mr Nehad’s Facebook post early this morning and immediately called him to discuss our conversation and apologize for any misunderstanding. At this point Mr Nehad has not responded to my voicemail, but I would welcome the opportunity to have a live conversation and welcome him back to our property."
Posted Oct 05 2019 07:48PM CDT
One of the people who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial was fatally shot at a Dallas apartment complex late Friday night, according to two independent sources of FOX4, both with knowledge of the shooting.
Joshua Brown lived across the hall from Botham Jean, and was one of the last people to see him alive before Jean was shot and killed by Guyger, who was a Dallas Police Department officer at the time.
Just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, police say a man was shot and killed at the Atera Apartments on Cedar Spring Road.
Posted Oct 06 2019 03:20PM CDT
Updated Oct 06 2019 05:30PM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) - Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdown passes, including three to Will Fuller to lead the Houston Texans to a 53-32 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
A week after scoring a season-low 10 points in a loss to Carolina, Watson and Houston's offense bounced back on a day he was 28 of 33 and became the first player to top 400 yards passing against the Falcons since Week 16 of 2012.
Fuller had a career-best 217 yards receiving and Darren Fells had two touchdown grabs for the Texans (3-2) and Carlos Hyde added a rushing TD.
Posted Sep 27 2019 04:55PM CDT
Updated Oct 06 2019 09:29AM CDT
UPDATE: Sunday, October 6 - "We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with DISH and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers' access to the FOX networks and television stations. We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption." - Fox Corporation spokesperson
FOX local stations and cable networks have gone dark on Dish and Sling TV, leaving customers without their favorite FOX shows and sporting events. Dish pulled the plug in 17 markets on Thursday, affecting FOX, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes.