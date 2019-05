- You've seen black men get killed after complying with police officers, but an Arkansas man is still breathing because he chose not to comply.

Ed Truitt parked at a convenience store to meet with family members, and an officer shoved a gun in his face.

Truitt says what he did saved his life. It turns out he had a gun in the car, but he says it was legal and out-of-reach of the cop.

The West Helena police chief says Truitt was charged with having a gun in the vehicle. The department says it's checking body cameras and getting statements from the officers involved.