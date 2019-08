- Body cam video released on Friday shows the moment an Arlington police officer accidentally shot a woman while aiming at her dog.

The video is graphic, viewer discretion is advised.

The woman, Margarita Brooks, was the daughter of an Arlington fire captain. She died at the hospital.

The rookie officer was doing a welfare check after the woman apparently passed out in a grassy area. As the officer approached her, the dog began barking and running at him. He opened fire, but hit Brooks instead.

The dog has been quarantined and the officer is on paid administrative leave.