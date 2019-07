- There is now an app that can tell if your pet may be getting too hot in your car.

It's called the PuppComm Environmental System, and the device feeds in vehicle information directly to your cell phone. When it becomes too hot for the dog, it sends a warning text.

"We are just trying to help those people to better care for their dogs in those instances and acknowledging that there is a problem out there," says PuppTech President and CEO William Loopesko. "We are trying to do something about it."

However, authorities say that just because there's an app, it's never really safe to leave a pet or child in a hot car.