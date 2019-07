- There was a lot more to the Apollo 11 mission than just the launch, and walking the moon. Here is a timeline going deeper into the groundbreaking space excursion that changed history.

July 16, 1969

Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy on July 16, 1969, performing an initial Earth-orbit of 114 by 116 miles.

July 18, 1969

Armstrong and Aldrin make a second TV transmission after climbing through the docking tunnel from Columbia to the Eagle and taking a look around the lunar module.

July 19, 1969

On July 19, came the first lunar orbit insertion maneuver. Another TV transmission was made, this time from the surface of the moon.

July 20, 1969

Millions of people back on Earth tuned in and heard Neil Armstrong's famous words: "One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."

Armstrong and Aldrin spent 21 hours, 36 minutes on the moon's surface.

July 21, 1969

Trans-Earth injection began, astronauts sleep for about 10 hours.

July 22, 1969

Midcourse correction is made, two more TV transmissions are sent out.

July 24, 1969

Reentry procedures were initiated, and Apollo 11 landed in the Pacific Ocean 13 miles away from recovery ship USS Hornet.