- H-Town Originals, the Celebrity Chef Campaign for charity, is officially underway. Antone's Famous Po'Boys is celebrating 57 years in Houston with big time Houstonians like Whitney Mercilus, Kam Franklin from the Suffers, artist Donkeyboy and many more creating their own original sandwiches.

Each celebrity will have a full month of the sandwich added to the menu with 50% of sales from each sandwich benefiting their favorite charity. Up first, Bun B, who's sandwich will be available through September.

They've definitely at the right place for sandwiches. Chef Alex Padilla's Tex-Mex cheese steak was just named one of the best sandwiches in America by Restaurant Hospitality & he's also a Houstonian.

Bun B's sandwich, "The Hot Wang Sandwich" comes with breaded and fried chicken breast, drizzled with buffalo sauce and serve with crispy bacon on a ciabatta bun and blue cheese-ranch dressing.