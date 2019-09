An Amber Alert that was issued for a 15-year-old girl from Pearland has been canceled.

Police say they found Irene Alejandra Nunez in Beaumont Monday afternoon.

She was found with her stepfather, Kevin Mauricio Caceres, 37.

Caceres has been taken into custody and will be charged with Kidnapping.

Irene’s family has been notified and arrangements are being made to release her into their custody.

Irene had last been seen on Sunday at 4 p.m. on the 2700 block of Wagon Trail Road.