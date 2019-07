- The Dallas Police Department is searching for a one-year-old boy from Dallas.

Cedrick Jackson is described as being 20 lbs. with braids and brown eyes.

Police are looking for a black male in his 40s that is described as being 5’7” and 170 lbs. He is believed to be in connection with the little boy’s abduction.

The suspect was last seen in Dallas. Law enforcement believes the child is in grave danger.

If you have any information on this abduction, contact police at 214-671-4268.